NCIS season 20 spoilers: Will we see more David McCallum as Ducky?

After seeing more of David McCallum as Ducky across the final episodes of NCIS season 19, will that trend last into season 20? Is the character going to be making at least a few more appearances?

At this point, it goes without saying that we’d love to have more of the character included throughout. How could we not? We’re talking here about someone who is such a source of heart for everyone involved here; he’s also one of the few people in this world (alongside Palmer and McGee) who have been around since the very first season. The same obviously goes for Gibbs, if and when we get a chance to see him again.

So how much more can we plan to see of Ducky moving forward? Speaking per TV Insider, showrunner Steven D. Binder made it clear that he’d like to at least see a little more of this character, and there’s a good reason why it could happen:

I think it’ll be probably about the same, possibly more. One of the things that was difficult last season was it wasn’t a regular season. It opened up with all of our energies devoted to, how do we get Gibbs off the show? How do we give him the exit, for now at least? And that takes a lot of energy and it takes a lot of time and it takes a lot of oxygen. Then we were cast with integrating two new characters into the show — [played by] Katrina Law and Gary Cole. And that also takes a lot of energy and a lot of oxygen.

Our feeling is that in general, we’ll see a small handful of Ducky appearances throughout the season, and they’ll all be meaningful in their own way. After all, if you’ve got McCallum around, don’t you want to make the most of him?

What do you want to see from David McCallum as Ducky moving into NCIS season 20?

