Obi-Wan Kenboi season 1 episode 2: Reva & the big Darth Vader reveal!

By the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 2 on Disney+, there was so much to be thankful about when it comes to this show.

Take, for starters, the way things naturally fit into the lore. When Leia calls Obi-Wan her “only hope” in Episode IV A New Hope, it is informed greatly by what we saw in this particular episode. Here, we saw Obi-Wan track her down. She was reluctant to follow him but through the episode (and an elaborate chase scene), he earned her trust.

What made all of this all the more fascinating was seeing Leia realize (and in a short period of time, no less), that she was really the pawn in all of this and that her capture was meant to draw Kenobi out. The Inquisitors wanted to bring him in to Vader and in this episode, Obi-Wan learned from Reva that his one-time padawan was actually still alive. The look on his face was that of pure devastation as now, he understands fully what he is up against. One of the most powerful beings out there is now against him and ultimately, he’s going to have to prepare for that … eventually.

What was surprising was seeing Reva kill the Grand Inquisitor once she thought she had Obi-Wan, thinking that she could get all of the credit and gain favor in Anakin’s eyes. Clearly, her motivations were selfish and power-driven in nature.

These two episodes today painted a glorious return to this world; not only is it serving as a perfect follow-up to Revenge of the City, but it is setting the stage for the Original Trilogy quite nicely.

