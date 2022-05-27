The Flight Attendant season 3: Show EP on possible plans for Cassie

As we cross our fingers and hope for The Flight Attendant season 3, there are of course a lot of different things to think about. Take, for example, whether or not there will be one in the first place!

Beyond just that, though, there’s a lot to think about when it comes to what could be coming. We know that Cassie’s story managed to tie together pretty well at the end of season 2, with her accepting all parts of herself and figuring out who the true traitor was. (Of course, she was also able to make sure she doesn’t face any problems courtesy of Jenny.)

So what lies ahead? What further stories could be told? In speaking on some of these subjects to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what executive producer Steve Yockey had to say:

I feel like this chapter of her story has been told. Someone asked, “How many times can you emotionally traumatize this woman and get enough television out of it?” And I don’t think it always has to be that. So, this was just the same transition from season one to two; the show kind of became a new animal, and I think if there were to be additional seasons, it would be a new case, a new adventure for her to get caught up in and, how does that upend what’s happening in her personal life, her personal growth? So, I think there’s always more story for her, but I think she’s on the right path.

What is exciting about this is that we don’t have to just wait around for some cliffhanger resolution here. Every season of this show seems designed to give us a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end and we couldn’t be more grateful for that. A lot of closure goes a long way here.

