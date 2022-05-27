Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere date hopes: Is it renewed?

Following today’s big season 1 finale over on Freevee, why not go ahead and discuss Bosch: Legacy season 2? Has it been renewed?

First and foremost, let’s share the good news: You will be getting more of the Bosch continuation moving forward! This renewal was announced some time ago, and we personally think it’s tied to Amazon wanting to get their free streaming service off to a good start. This is one of the reasons why Bosch: Legacy is airing here in the first place. This is, after all, a popular series featuring some well-known characters.

As for when a season 2 is going to premiere, odds are you’ll be waiting a good while. We’d anticipate the show back on the air at some point in 2023; one of the good things about the renewal happening when it did is that it gives the writers here some time to formulate the story and production to then shoot it. Nothing has to be rushed along, which we almost always think is a great thing.

We’d be surprised still if season 2 premiered at any point this year, though we could at least see some sort of teaser by the time we get around to January.

As for whether or not a season 3 could even be possible down the road, let’s just say that we’re pretty optimistic for the time being. Why wouldn’t we be? It’s easy to be hopeful that we’re going to get even more great stuff on the basis of everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far and the hope that Freevee can turn into a successful product / an extension of everything else that Amazon is doing.

