The Good Fight season 6 premiere date revealed, to be final season

For everyone excited to see The Good Fight season 6 on Paramount+, let’s just say that we’ve got some bittersweet news within.

First and foremost, we should note that the series will be back on the streaming services starting on Thursday, September 8. Unfortunately, it’s also going to be the final batch of episodes. This is a world that has existed now for well over a decade when you factor in The Good Wife, so it is pretty sad to see it all go off into the distance now.

So why is the show ending? Well, it’s for a pretty sensible reason: Robert and Michelle King are ready to move forward. In between doing this show and Evil, the two have had a lot on their plate. Here is what Robert had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“We got tired … And we looked at how we were building Season 6 and felt that if there was ever a time to end the show it was [now], given the cataclysmic nature of the season. And as much as the show was great in reacting to the zeitgeist, it felt like it would have a certain repetition if we kept going.”

Meanwhile, here is what Michelle had to say about the story ahead:

“Season 6 is very much about civil war [erupting] in our country, and it felt like that was the story to tell in the last season of this show.”

It does feel like the writers are going to end this show on a bang, and it is somewhat crazy in general how far they’ve come and how much the story here has evolved. This is far from the same story that we saw during the early seasons and from the standpoint of keeping things fresh, we do think that’s a good thing. You want to keep people guessing, right?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Fight season 6 over on Paramount+?

