Charmed season 4 episode 12 spoilers: The last before series finale

Next week on Charmed season 4 episode 12, we are going to see a heck of a powerful story. “Be Kind, Rewind” is not only a reference to the heyday of Blockbuster Video, but it’s also the title of the penultimate edition of this show ever.

The series finale for the series is set to arrive later in June, and we’re certainly hoping it was written that way. This show is one of many that was canceled by The CW this year, but the network claimed that they tipped off many producers in advance that this may be happening. Hopefully, the writers took note of that and we’re going to get closure.

What we can say about episode 12 in particular is that we’re building towards something epic. The Charmed Ones are going to do what they can in order to ensure that they save the world — talk about high stakes, right? This is the sort of thing that sounds like it building towards a proper series finale; we just hope that amidst all of the epic battles, there’s also still a way to focus on the relationships at the heart of the story.

Below, you can check out the full Charmed season 4 episode 12 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

AND THEN THERE WAS ONE – An alarming event triggers a drastic change in the magical universe. Only The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Lucy Barrett), along with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica), can save the world where humankind and magical beings co-exist…but they’ll risk their lives in the process. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Blake Taylor (#412). Original airdate 6/3/22.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Charmed season 4 episode 12?

How do you think things are going to go moving into the series finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

