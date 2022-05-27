Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Is Owen Hunt in trouble?

Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy following the events of the season 18 finale? Did we witness a huge fork in the road for Owen Hunt?

If there’s one thing that we’ve seen for this character throughout the season, it’s that he is willing to do whatever it takes to help veterans, even if that means crossing a few lines in order to do so. Yet, since Teddy started to figure out more of what he’s doing, we’ve seen a change insofar as his operations go. When a man named John entered the hospital desperately looking to help his wife, Owen did try to help in the most ethical way he could. However, when John claimed that none of those options were going to work, Teddy stepped in to make sure no further lines were crossed.

The moment that happened, though, and we saw Owen’s face, let’s just say we weren’t altogether confident this was really over. That was confirmed when John showed up to Bailey claiming that he wanted to “report a crime” committed by one of her doctors.

Owen already knew he was in trouble before Bailey confronted him; he and Teddy were already preparing to flee! Then, the Chief showed up!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on when Grey’s Anatomy season 19 could end up airing on ABC

Were you worried during tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy finale that Kevin McKidd could be leaving the show?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stay at the site to get other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







