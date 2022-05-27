Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith after season 18 finale?

Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy following the events of the season 18 finale? Have we seen the end of Meredith Grey?

We knew entering the episode that there were some concerns over Meredith’s future, mostly because of her own decision to start a new life in Minnesota with the very tempting offer she got there. She wanted to stick around to help the residency program get back on track but entering tonight’s episode, it looked like it was well on the way to doing so. A lot of the hospital is (understandably) against it, so there could be some heated arguments that come along with this.

Of course, there was also one big reason to have confidence in Meredith’s future on the show, no matter where she was: Ellen signed a contract for season 19! While we do worry we could be nearing the end of her time on the show at some point soon, it doesn’t seem to be happening right away. Even when she does eventually leave, we do think the world of Grey’s Anatomy could move forward; it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will still be the same show, but we could see a spin-off or something else set around the hospital with Dr. Grey gone.

We will have more updates throughout the finale; stay tuned!

