NCIS season 20: Is there good news for Nick Torres’ future?

As we get ourselves prepared in advance for NCIS season 20, should we also rejoice something insofar as potential goes?

When we got into the season 19 finale, we were more than expecting to see a possible cliffhanger for Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres. After all, he’s working on a new Zorro project with Disney and on the basis of that alone, we had concerns he would be forced to choose one project or the other.

New NCIS video! Take a look below if you haven’t watched our full take on the finale right now. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we have other TV updates of course coming and we don’t want you missing them.

Ultimately, we’re starting to feel a little bit better at this point that Nick will be sticking around. While we always hesitate to confirm anything 100%, the Instagram image from Wilmer below from earlier this week indicates that he will likely be around for more of the crime drama. Also, remember that there was no evidence in the finale that the character was leaving the team. There’s a lot more story for him to tell there and if he was leaving, the writers certainly had time to put together a proper exit. Remember that the Zorro news has been out there for months!

As for what we’d like to see from Torres moving forward, it starts with continuing to stay on a clear path and one where he is a great friend to everyone around him. We don’t think the show needs to rush anything romantically after Bishop’s exit; his own happiness within himself should be top priority.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now, including the potential future of Mark Harmon on the show

What do you want to see from Nick Torres moving into NCIS season 20?

Are you pleased that he (seemingly) will be around in some capacity? Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back to score some other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







