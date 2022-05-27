The Blacklist season 10 premiere date hopes for James Spader, cast

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 10 to arrive on NBC, why wouldn’t you start to think about potential premiere dates? There is so much to ponder over and get excited about right now, especially since there was a time when we never thought we’d even get here.

For those who missed the news of the renewal, more episodes ordered earlier this year! The renewal comes on the heels of the James Spader drama continuing to be a good utility player for the network. While the ratings aren’t necessarily spectacular, it continues to do well enough year after year to justify it being brought back. We also think Sony probably sweetens the pot with NBC since it performs so well on Netflix.

Want to check out some of our latest The Blacklist video coverage? We suggest that you check out what we’ve got below! After you watch, be sure to then SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we have reviews and so much more there from the entire season.

Now, here is the downside to being a utility player: NBC doesn’t always feel pressure to put the show on the air right away. We’re going to be seeing season 10 premiere come midseason, which means that we’re more than likely looking at a January 2023 start here. We’ve seen the network cram in 22 episodes from January through May, and we feel like they could do something similar here.

As for whether or not season 10 is going to be the final one, that’s currently a little unclear — we are personally preparing for that, though, mostly because we don’t want to get our hopes up for anything else. There are also so many spots remaining on the actual Blacklist, and very few of them are anywhere close to the top.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist and tonight’s finale

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 on NBC?

Be sure to share your early thoughts and theories below! After you do that, be sure to stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss out on. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







