Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be getting even more great stuff when it comes to the Montana-set drama?

It goes without saying that the end of last week’s episode leaves us stoked for what’s coming next. That’s especially the case since we know Jensen Ackles is sticking around as Beau. Unfortunately, we’re just not going to see things continue for a good while. There is no new episode tonight, and there won’t be another one until the fall.

For those who do not know, the plan right now is for Big Sky season 3 to air on Wednesday nights starting in either September or October, taking the place of where A Million Little Things was this spring. There will be a lot of new mysteries, and we feel like the finale was a way to partially reset things and get some new viewers on board. Ackles isn’t even the only new addition to the show, as you are also going to have a chance to see legendary singer Reba McEntire come on board for a pretty significant arc. She’s going to have a lot of story to tell and absolutely, we’re stoked to see what some of that is.

Odds are, we’ll be waiting until at least August to get more substantial news, at least in the form of a trailer or some synopses. ABC won’t be in that much of a hurry to announce anything else, mostly because they don’t need to do so. They can take some time banking some of their footage and then after that, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

We just hope that this is a season of Big Sky that garners more attention; after all, buzz was pretty quiet when it comes to season 2.

