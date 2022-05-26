Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Check out a new tease from set! (photo)

For those who are not aware, Yellowstone season 5 is currently in production; not only that, but we know when it will premiere! November 13 marks a grand return to the ranch, and of course we’re happy to have some teases whenever we can.

In today’s piece, we come bearing the best image that we’ve seen so far during production, and hopefully it is one of many to come moving forward.

In a post on Instagram below at the bottom of this article, you can see Denim Richards (Colby) share an image of himself working on the hit Paramount Network show. Of course, there are no major spoilers in this photo, and it shouldn’t come as a shock that Colby is still around the Dutton Ranch. He’s one of the famed guys at the Bunkhouse! We’re hoping that he and Teeter have more to do together than what we saw in season 4; in general, much of the Bunkhouse story had to do with whether or not Lloyd would even able to stick around. Then, there was that period of time that all of the women (including Teeter) were booted. Luckily, we know that Jen Landon has been promoted to series regular; you will see a good bit more of her character moving forward.

If there’s another reason to have hope that the Bunkhouse will have more to do in season 5, it stems from there being a total of 14 episodes in season 5. That is four more than Yellowstone has ever done before, and that should allow for everyone to have more of a share of the spotlight.

