Is Walker new tonight on The CW? New season 2 episode 17, 18 spoilers

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be getting season 2 episode 17 on the air after a hiatus as of late?

Obviously, it would be nice to get a new episode tonight, especially when you think about how there are other shows starting to go off the air. We’ve made it to the end of sweeps! Unfortunately, that’s just not going to be the case. This is the final week of the series’ hiatus and with that, we gotta wait until June 2 to see Jared Padalecki and the rest of the cast back.

Is there a silver lining in all of this? We assume so, mostly due to the fact that there will be new episodes weekly until we get to the end of the season. To get a few more details all about what’s coming for at least the next two weeks, go ahead and check out the synopses below…

Season 2 episode 17, “Torn” – IN FLUX – Twyla (guest star Karissa Lee Staples) is tapped to assist the Rangers on a case as she and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) are beginning to grow closer. Meanwhile Stella (Violet Brinson) re-evaluates her feelings for Todd (guest star Cameron Vitosh) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) while Geri (Odette Annable) extends an olive branch to Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza). America Young directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#217). Original airdate 6/2/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 18, “Search and Rescue” – AUSTIN NICHOLS DIRECTS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and James (Coby Bell) make a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) have a traumatic afternoon and Liam (Keegan Allan) takes a concern to the Davidson’s door. Austin Nichols directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer and Teleplay by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#218). Original airdate 6/9/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

As if all of these details weren’t exciting enough, go ahead and check out the promo below! It will get you set up for more of the drama and action to come…

