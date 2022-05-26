Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Within this article we’ve got an answer to this question, and then also a look ahead!

So where do we begin here? Well, there’s no sense delaying on some of the bad news: there is no installment tonight. Beyond just that, there also isn’t one for the next few months. Last week was the season 23 finale, and the earliest we expect season 24 to premiere is at some point in September or early October. We’ll probably get a little more news on that over the course of the next month or two.

There are going to be some changes entering the new season — such a thing is inevitable given Warren Leight’s departure as showrunner. Yet, there are so many other SVU stalwarts that will remain, and we hope that there will be more stories similar to what we saw during season 23. That includes, of course, more opportunities to see Barba (fingers crossed) and also chances to have Benson and Stabler working together.

Odds are, it will be July or August until we start to have anything that resembles concrete news, and somewhere before the end of the year, we also get more quotes as to the long-term future of the show. It’s already the longest-running network primetime drama series ever in terms of number of seasons, and when you consider that, you really have to hope that it will have a fitting final season whenever the decision is made to send it off. As long as Mariska Hargitay wants to keep playing Olivia, we say to keep things going. We don’t really think the situation is any more complicated than that right now.

