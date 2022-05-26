Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Is there a lot of good stuff to prepare for when it comes to a season 22? We obviously have a lot to discuss here!

The first order of business, however, is sharing the bad news: There is no installment tonight on the network. As a matter of fact, we’re going to be left waiting until we get around to the fall. There is no premiere date yet, but our feeling is that the show is going to be back in either late September or early October. You don’t have to worry about waiting until midseason/spring this time around; there are absolutely plans for the mothership to be a major staple of the schedule moving forward.

Now that we’ve said this, there are some big questions as we look towards the future here. Take, for example, whether we’re going to be seeing more of all of the cast members we had in season 21. Remember that Anthony Anderson only signed a one-year deal to return; he wasn’t written out in the finale, so there is a chance that he could come back.

Meanwhile, we’d also expect some more crossovers here and there after we saw Benson at the end of this past season. While we’re not 100% sold on a huge three-parter right away, we foresee both the producers and NBC actively thinking about what they could do here, let alone trying to implement some of this stuff a little later on down the road.

Hopefully, later this summer we’ll get some more news on an official premiere date and beyond just that, a little more on what the future could hold story-wise.

