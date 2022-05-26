Ted Lasso season 3: Series star on potential premiere date, filming

Futbol is life, and so is Ted Lasso for so many of us. The Apple TV+ comedy is one of the biggest shows on TV, and season 3 can’t come soon enough!

Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting a little while to see it. The series started filming in the UK a little bit earlier this year, but all indications suggest that it won’t make the same summer window that we saw the past two years. We can’t be altogether shocked by this; all things considered, Ted Lasso is more ambitious than the vast majority of comedies out there. You do a lot of work on location, for example, and there’s also a pretty big cast to account for.

One of these cast members we love so much is Cristo Fernández, who of course plays the previously-referenced Dani Rojas on the show. He’s coming off of a full-circle season 2 arc that ended with him being a hero, and we gotta think there’s some fun stuff that could be coming for him moving forward.

Speaking to Pop Culture recently, the actor had the following to say insofar as a progress report goes on the new season:

“We’ve been shooting for the last two months, things are going well, and I’m hopeful … Hopefully, the fans will love our Season 3, which, hopefully, will be at the end of the year as well, out.”

That’s obviously not a guarantee, but we’re pretty hopeful season 3 will be around by the end of the fall. Production should be done long before then, even with the cast and crew taking their time. We tend to think this is a very different experience for them this season, mostly with expectations being so high. Sure, season 1 was popular, but season 2 sent the show into a completely different stratosphere.

What do you want to see for Dani Rojas moving into Ted Lasso season 3, let alone a number of other characters?

