Chicago Fire season 10 finale: Did Brett and Casey break up?

We knew that the Chicago Fire season 10 finale was going to feature some tough moments, and there’s one about Brett and Casey we wonder about.

Are these two officially over? How worried should we be about it? Well, a conversation between the two of them at the end of the episode strongly indicated that Kara Killmer’s character has no indication of moving to Oregon full-time. She loves his life there, but also her own in Chicago. She’s left the city for a man once before, and we understand her reluctance to do that again and potentially sacrifice her happiness.

As for whether or not this means the two are going to break up, it did feel like we are on that road. Both may realize that the relationship won’t work for now, but there’s also still a lot of love there. The problem is that creatively, it’s hard to tell romantic arcs for Brett when Casey isn’t on the show anymore. They also don’t want to force Killmer off the show just because Jesse left.

Our hope is that there’s a way down the road for these two to end up together, but we also have to think realistically here as we say that we probably won’t see this relationship last for the entire season 11. It’s just going to be hard to make that work. Could the writers find a way? Possibly, but we’re now prepared for the worst and hoping for the best.

In general, though, we want more Brett stories in season 11 as Killmer was absent for much of the home stretch this time around. She can step back into her role alongside Violet and thankfully, Emma is now gone despite her attempts to blackmail Hawkins about his personal life.

