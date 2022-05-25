Chicago Fire season 11 premiere date hopes: When will it return?

Following tonight’s season 10 finale, it absolutely makes some sense to wonder about a Chicago Fire season 11 premiere date at NBC. So when will the series be back? What can you expect here?

The first thing that we absolutely have to note right now is pretty simple: There will be another season of the franchise! The same goes, for the record, for both Chicago Med and Chicago PD. All of these renewals will confirmed some time ago, so the writers have been able to press onward throughout the year with all of this in mind.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, let’s get now to the next order of business: Just when the shows will be coming back. There is no premiere date as of yet, though we tend to think we’ll get something more on that over the next couple of months. When it comes to Chicago Fire, we tend to think that we’ll see it back on the air in either late September or early October. Filming should begin in July, or at least that’s what we think if things play out like they have in the past.

So what will we see? Our hope is that the show will continue to balance out drama with more lighthearted fare, just like there will be a chance to learn more about the characters. Our hope is that there’s also going to be a chance to see a crossover or two, mostly because those have always been a fundamental part of this franchise’s overall DNA.

Will season 11 be the final year for Chicago Fire?

That’s highly unlikely. Just remember that the ratings here are still strong, and NBC is trying to create even more of a cross-platform franchise here with Peacock broadcasting old episodes. We don’t think they want it to end anytime soon.

What do you most want to see from Chicago Fire when the show airs season 11 later this year?

