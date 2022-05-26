Chicago Med season 7 finale: Will Dylan, Will survive fiery cliffhanger?

Tonight’s Chicago Med season 7 finale had the potential to be all sorts of dramatic going into it and honestly, we expected nothing less from it. This story was a chance for us to see the doctors take on some difficult patients, but also for there to be some poignant moments.

Take, for example, the opportunity to see Ethan mourn his late father with Dr. Archer at his side. Or, to see Vanessa meet her biological father for the first time. Sharon’s daughter Tara also had her baby, albeit in one of the most unusual matters possible.

How about some romance? Will made the decision to try and “start fresh” with Hannah … but let’s just say they were interrupted before they could get to the next level.

Now, we get to the trouble spots. Dr. Blake’s surgery at first seemed like a success, but that’s before it was revealed that she may have suffered a stroke on the table. She blamed Crockett and the rest of the team for not taking the risk she felt was needed.

Oh, and there was a massive fire in Will’s building at the end of the episode. Jo was in danger, and that’s after she was attacked and Dylan did his part to protect her. It’s hard to know if Milena, Will, or Dylan will survive the situation that they’re in — we have to think that Asher made it out, since we didn’t see her.

With the way the episode ended, we’re starting to think that we could be seeing a Med – Fire crossover to kick off season 8. Wouldn’t this be a great way to make up for not having a big one for the last little while? We sure hope so — we can already see how a lot of characters would get involved in this!

