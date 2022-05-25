American Horror Story season 11: Will more news arrive soon?

It’s been many months now since the conclusion of season 10, so where is the news on American Horror Story season 11?

As many of you out there know, this show has been shrouded in secrecy for many of its seasons, though that is not always the case. While we occasionally get a season like Roanoke that is barely promoted at all, we get others like 1984 that generate a lot of buzz ahead of time. Which will we see here?

New American Horror Story video! Take a look below at our season 1 finale review right now. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

While it may be some time before we get specific news on a theme or the full case, we do think the coming months will allow us the chance to hear more about filming, and maybe some general teases as to what direction the Ryan Murphy show is going in next.

If there is one thing we’re hoping for especially entering this season, it is more of a consistent story from start to finish. In thinking back on Double Feature, the end product was somewhat of a mixed bag. While Red Tide proved to be more or less a success, Death Valley was a letdown and produced aliens that were far below the standard of what we typically see elsewhere. In between that and the lackluster American Horror Stories last year, we’re hoping for a chance to dive further into a long-form story that allows its characters a chance to further grow and develop.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 11?

Is there any theme you want to see explored? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stay here at the site for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







