Kung Fu season 2 episode 12 return date: The last before finale

Want to know the Kung Fu season 2 episode 12 return date at The CW, or get a few more details all about the future? Rest assured that we’re here to help on both fronts!

So where do we start off here? Well, with the unfortunate news that you won’t be seeing a new installment of the series next week. Instead, you’ll be waiting until Wednesday, June 8 to see what is coming up next, and it is going to be a pretty darn pivotal chapter in the show’s journey. “Alliance” is the penultimate installment of the season, and it feels already like we’re going to see a lot of drama involving Nicky and Russell Tan. We don’t exactly think anything is going to be wrapped up in this episode (that’ll be saved for the finale), but this could serve as a great way to amplify the stakes.

Below, you can check out some more information on what lies ahead, courtesy of the full Kung Fu season 2 episode 12 synopsis:

ALL HANDS ON DECK – With Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) on the verge of making his final move, Nicky (Olivia Liang) enlists all the help she can get in order to stop him before it’s too late. But when an unexpected discovery threatens to derail their efforts, the team will be forced to prepare for what may be a losing battle. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#212). Original airdate 6/8/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Remember that Kung Fu has already been renewed for a season 3; that’s something that we are very-much excited about as we approach the endgame here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Kung Fu right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kung Fu season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







