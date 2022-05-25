Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale: Sarah Drew hints at big cliffhanger

For those who aren’t aware as of yet, the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale (and 400th episode!) are airing on Thursday night. Not only that, but these episodes will feature the return of both Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew as Jackson and April. We’ll get a better sense of what they’ve been working on at the foundation, and who knows? There could be a peek into their personal lives at the same time.

There’s one more thing we can say now leading up to this two-hour event: It could end in a way that leaves you wanting more. In particular, we mean that when it comes to Drew and Williams’ characters. In a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what Sarah had to say on this particular subject:

“It definitely leaves open the possibility that you might be checking in with them … After the script was released, I had texts flying in from cast and crew asking if I was coming back next year because of how the episode ends. But as of now that is not on the table. It’s not something that anyone has discussed with me in any kind of official capacity. But there’s a lot of open ended questions at the end of this episode. I think you’ll leave this episode with giant question marks,: Where do we go from here? How is the hospital going to recover? What is going to happen? What is the next year gonna look like? So I think there are a million questions and a million possibilities.”

We know that Drew and Williams both are working on other projects, but the door could always be open for the two of them down road — it’s also probably too early for there to be conversations about a season 19 premiere appearance.

As for the possibility of a Jackson – April spin-off, Drew makes it clear that she knows how much fans want it. However, nothing has been officially asked of her when it comes to a potential show as of yet.

