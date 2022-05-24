Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale: Ellen Pompeo talks her long-term future

Stop us when this sounds familiar: Ellen Pompeo has been asked about her long-term future on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. We’ve heard this conversation brought up many times over the years and in a wide array of different forms. Admittedly, it can be hard at times to figure out what’s going to happen.

For now, at least, here is what we can say: Pompeo does seem to think that the show could continue without her. We know that she’s signed on for next season but beyond that? We’ll have to wait and see. Here is, at least for now, some of what she had to say to Entertainment Tonight:

“I think for the young people, it’s a really good piece of content … we’re going to try to keep it going for the young people, not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me … Continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show.”

Does this mean that she will leave after season 19? Not necessarily, and we’re not sure that Grey’s Anatomy can continue in its current form without her around. Meredith Grey’s name is in the title!

With that being said, we do think there’s a case for a spin-off that could happen featuring a number of other characters, or even one set in the same universe taking place somewhere else. We will say that NCIS has found a way to move forward without Mark Harmon, and that’s not something we would’ve thought was possible a few years back. Grey’s could find a life without Meredith, but it may not be Grey’s anymore. Hopefully, we won’t have to think about this too much over the next year. The main reason for concern is simply that this is far from the first time that Meredith has brought up potentially saying goodbye, and we tend to believe that it also may not be the last.

Do you think we are nearing the end of the road when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy?

