Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale promo: Jackson and April are back!

Next week on Grey’s Anatomy you are going to see the epic two-hour finale event, and that includes some familiar faces coming back into the fold.

As the promo below reveals, this episode is going to give you a chance to see Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew back as Jackson and April, and we’re sure that a TON of people out there will appreciate that. Why wouldn’t you? These characters have been working on the foundation together for quite some time, and they could be back for a multitude of reasons. Jackson may be worried about his mom, and in general, both of them may be worried about the future of the hospital. The Grey Sloan is clearly in danger on a lot of different fronts, and that will lead to a lot of big decisions.

Beyond all of this, Jackson tries to give Meredith a little bit of advice as to what she should do in regards to sticking around — and we don’t think she appreciates that all that much.

Will these episodes lead to something more for Jackson and April within this larger world? We’ll probably never stop rooting for a spin-off, even if nothing official seems to be happening at the moment.

When it comes to the finale itself, what is exciting mostly comes down to the wide array of conflicts that exist across the board here. There is everything with the hospital, Owen potentially getting in deep trouble, and then what’s going to happen with some relationships we’ve invested a lot of time in this season already.

Oh, and with this being Grey’s Anatomy, it feels more or less like a sure thing that we’ve going to see some sort of enormous cliffhanger at the end.

