Is The Wonder Years new tonight on ABC? More season 2 talk

Is The Wonder Years new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a lot to discuss here when it comes to season 2?

Given that this show brings a lot of humor and heart to the table, it’d be great to have more of it — and of course we say this as a big-time fan of star Dule Hill. The sad reality here is that, unfortunately, there isn’t anything more on the way tonight. Last week served as the season 1 finale, and we could be waiting for an especially-long time to see what the future holds at this point.

How long are we talking? Well, the show isn’t on ABC’s fall schedule, as they have moved Abbott Elementary to Wednesdays and because of that, there’s no room in that two-hour comedy block. There is more coming, but odds are we’ll be waiting until early 2023 at the earliest to see it.

Is this some terrible sign for the long-term future of The Wonder Years? Not necessarily. Much of the show’s long-term viability will probably be based primary on how well it performs in the ratings, and that in itself could be based on what ABC puts into the show when it comes to promotion. There’s clearly a lot of story here left to tell, so let’s cross our singers and hope that there is enough time to make sure that it’s told.

Our expectation, at least at the moment, is that we’ll start to hear more when it comes to a season 2 premiere date a little bit later in the fall. Typically with midseason entries, there is no real reason to rush anything along when it comes to announcements. They want to see how their current lineup plays out so they can find the best overall fit for them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Wonder Years right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Wonder Years season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







