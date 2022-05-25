Chicago PD season 10 premiere date hopes over on NBC

Following tonight’s big, epic finale, why wouldn’t you want to know a Chicago PD season 10 premiere date over at NBC? Rest assured, we’ve got all sorts of big stuff to discuss in this piece!

So where should we begin? We suppose it’s with a reminder that the series will, in fact, be coming back down the road for more. That news is out there and with that, we just have to wait and see what said return date will be. Odds are, we’ll end up learning more about it over the course of the next couple of months. NBC tends to get these dates out there in plenty of time to properly promote the shows; they don’t want to leave anyone waiting around until September to know anything for sure.

If we had to guess, our feeling is that season 10 will arrive either at the end of September or early October; in other words, precisely when the show has come on the air in the past. We’d expect 20-22 episodes in season 10, and things should start with some sort of cliffhanger resolution — provided, of course, that there is a big cliffhanger at the end of the season.

Beyond just that, what else can we expect to see coming up? Our feeling is that the writers will continue to address the evolution of Hank Voight, including whether or not we could truly see the character change. Also, there could be an opportunity to see some other crossovers featuring all of these One Chicago shows. We know there haven’t been many since the global health crisis, but we do tend to think that the network and the producers probably want this to happen again.

