Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8: Will events start to tie together?

There are only six episodes remaining on Better Call Saul before the show is at an end, and the idea of this does of course make us rather sad. We’ve been on this incredible journey with these characters for so long and in the end, it’s hard to even ponder a goodbye.

Yet, this is where we are, and we have to start wondering when a number of major loose ends are going to be tied together.

So will we see the writers work to push things along in this particular direction? What do we have to hope for in the remaining stories? While executive producer Thomas Schnauz (who wrote and directed Monday’s episode) could not say much, he did hand over a compelling tease recently to TVLine:

I’m very, very proud of them. We don’t spell a lot of things out for the audience, so hopefully everything ties together in a way that is satisfying for the audience, so when we get to the end of [the series], the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul of it and the Gene world all make sense.

The part that’s most interesting here is seeing Schnauz indicate that they don’t spell a lot out. This could mean that parts of Jimmy/Saul’s journey are up to interpretation, or that it will take a close eye to figure some of this out. We think so long as the dots can be connected, we’ll be happy — but we also think there’s more going on with Gene in the flash-forwards than we know. Let’s hope we get to spend some real time with him at the end of the series; he is, after all, a real way to get some legitimate closure at the end of this journey.

