FBI: Most Wanted season 4: Dylan McDermott open to major crossover

Is it possible that we could see a three-part crossover this fall with FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International? Given that there was one this past year, it’s easy to imagine another one could take place.

With these sort of things, it’s mostly a matter of making things work logistically. You have to schedule things out, find the right story, and then give yourself ample time to promote it. Personally, we feel like it makes the most sense to do something like this early on in the season, as opposed to later on down the road. It’s probably one of the reasons why it happened right at the start of the fall this past time.

We’ll wait and see what the writers actually come up with when it comes to a crossover, but we can go ahead and say that Dylan McDermott is open to it! Speaking to Deadline after last night’s finale (which had a surprisingly happy conclusion), here is what Dylan had to say on the subject:

Oh yeah, [a crossover] would be so cool! I know they did a crossover between all three shows before and people were watching it. They start at 8 p.m. and leave the TV on. I think it would be fun for Remy to show up on all three and have a storyline where he can go back and forth. I think the fans love that.

We think there’s going to be a lot of fun that could stem from seeing Dylan’s Remy Scott interact with some of the other agents, mostly because he’s such a good guy who respects the work. Odds are, he’s met a few of them already over the years, and there could be a genuine rapport we get to see play out.

