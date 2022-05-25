Yellowstone season 5: Will Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren appear?

We know that Yellowstone season 5 is currently in production, just as it’s also clear that there is a prequel on the way in 1932. Is there a way for these worlds to collide?

One thing you may remember about Yellowstone season 4 is that you did see the story of 1883 tied in there to some extent. We know that not everyone out there necessarily loved this, mostly because there was a real desire for a lot of people to see the Kevin Costner show focus on the present. Yet, it still happened, and Paramount did reap the benefits; not only is Yellowstone the biggest show on cable these days, but 1883 was one of the biggest launches ever on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of our upcoming Yellowstone video coverage? Then be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates on the way that you don’t want to miss.

The more you think about everything we specified above, the more likely it feels that we’re going to be seeing Taylor Sheridan work to include 1932 in season 5 in some way. Could that include Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who were recently announced as the stars? Let’s just say that we wouldn’t be shocked. The timing of these castings makes us think that they could pop up at some point as a teaser for the streaming show, and to get people more excited.

If this does happen, the biggest thing we hope is that it connects to something going on at the Dutton Ranch in the present. We understand the need to promote your larger universe, but we also want these little moments to be important and not superfluous. There are only so many episodes of Yellowstone, after all, and we say that knowing full well that season 5 has more episodes than usual in 14.

Remember, the flagship show is going to return on Sunday, November 13. You can read more about production over at the link here.

Do you think we’ll see some sort of 1932 preview over the course of Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







