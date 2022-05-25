This Is Us series finale: Will Randall really become President?

Over the final episodes of This Is Us, the writers certainly planted a lot of seeds suggesting that someday, Randall Pearson could become President. They never guaranteed it, but we think that Sterling K. Brown’s character is more than capable of taking on that role.

Near the end of the series finale, we did at least get further confirmation that he is considering a run. He told both Kevin and Kate at the funeral that the party did want him to travel out to Iowa, a place that is a fundamental rite of passage for all Presidential candidates. If you could find success there, you could be set up for a long run to the Oval Office.

So, in creator Dan Fogelman’s mind, does he become POTUS? He seems to have an answer to that, but he’s not telling. Instead, here’s what he had to say to TVLine on the subject:

“Randall’s political journey ahead of him is probably the closest we come in this show to our Sopranos going to black at the end of the episode, and you’re left to choose your own adventure as to what you think happens with him … In my mind, I know what happens to Randall and his family, but it’s meant to not be answered… It’s up to the audience to decide what they think happens next with Randall.”

As for those of you (like us) who’d like to see a spin-off focusing on this (think The West Wing, but with a Pearson), Fogelman doesn’t seem all that interested. Instead, he’s happy leaving the show where it is and moving on to something else.

