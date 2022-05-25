Survivor 43 premiere date hopes: When’s it back on CBS?

Following tonight’s all-important finale, what can we tell you when it comes to a Survivor 43 premiere date at CBS? Is there something more to be excited about later this year?

Since we don’t want to keep you waiting, we should go ahead and note that the network has already renewed the reality competition show for two more seasons. That means that you’ll not only see it back in the fall, but also in the spring. If you’ve watched Survivor with regularity over the years, you’re probably well aware as to when it will premiere. Think in terms of late September or early October.

Work is already being done on season 43, and it feels like on the surface, the show won’t deviate too much from what we’ve seen the past year. The 26-day format will remain, which we feel is more of a cost-cutting measure than necessarily something that speeds up or adds more excitement to the game. Remember that the Australian version of the show has done seasons lasting more than 50 days! That’s what really feels like you are struggling to make it through in the elements. (The CBS show will offset the shorter window by giving the castaways fewer supplies, which we also saw this season.)

Moving forward, it also does feel like we’re going to continue to see smaller tribes and a number of various twists. Hopefully, producers will back away from some of the more polarizing stuff — we don’t need the Knowledge is Power Advantage back, and the same goes for the Do Or Die twist or the idols that require a secret message to be activated. We’d personally like to see some sort of general theme reinstated, largely because it helps to make the show a little more memorable after the fact. We tend to think that these seasons in the early 40’s are liable to get lost in the shuffle over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 43 on CBS?

Is there any twist you want to see either augmented or improved? Let us know in the comments, and also come back for even more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







