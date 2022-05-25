Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing this finale alongside both Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD?

We don’t want to keep anyone waiting all that long here, so let’s just go ahead and share the big news: You will see finales for all three of these shows tonight! Our hope is that we’re gearing up for something epic, and also stories that will leave cliffhangers of some sort. We don’t want any character to die, but it would be great to see the stage set for something emotional and dramatic down the road. (All three of these shows have been renewed for another season, so you don’t have to worry about it.)

Want to prepare even more for what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you go ahead and view all of the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 7 episode 22, “And Now We Come to the End” – 05/25/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will and Hannah clash over a patient in need of a kidney transplant. Crockett is faced with a tough decision when Blake is in surgery. Ethan and Archer treat the son of Med’s general counsel. Med’s family grows. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 22, “The Magnificent City of Chicago” – 05/25/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : The big wedding day arrives and Firehouse 51 welcomes Casey back to celebrate the joyous occasion. Emma’s plans to replace Violet come to a shocking end. TV-PG

Chicago PD season 9 episode 22, “You and Me” – 05/25/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Finale — After an explosion rocks the case, the team scrambles to finally take down Escano as everyone nears their breaking point. TV-14

Of course, there’s going to be some joy in these episodes, especially when you consider what is going on over on Fire with the wedding. It’s hard for there not to be, all things considered! We just also have to prepare for some legitimate tear-jerking moments and ones that cause us to frustratingly wait for months on end for these series to come back.

What do you most want to see from the Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med finales?

