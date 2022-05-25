Chicago PD season 9 finale spoilers: How big of a cliffhanger will we get?

In just over 24 hours you’re going to see the Chicago PD season 9 finale and at this point, it feels clear what is coming with it: A substantial amount of drama.

Over the years, we’ve seen Hank Voight stop at nothing in order to ensure that justice is served — even if his brand of justice is rather different from the letter of the law. How he gets pushed to his limit often depends on who he is trying to protect and in this finale, that person could be Anna. He’s developed a bond with her over time that is fatherly in nature; he’s lost so many people, and he doesn’t want to lose again.

Speaking per Entertainment Weekly about this particular situation and what could be coming up next, here is some of what LaRoyce Hawkins (Atwater) had to say on the subject:

“We’re watching a guy that has had to bury his son, has had to bury his best friend, has had to bury his wife … We’re watching the culmination of a lot of these moments with this Anna situation.”

So this is the foundation for what you’re going to see coming up; no matter how things end, it feels pretty clear that there won’t be a neat-and-tidy resolution. After all, Hawkins’ castmate Patrick John Flueger noted to the aforementioned site that you should be ready for anything at the end: “Good luck with the anticipation and lack of sleep over the summer.”

So yeah, there’s probably going to be a cliffhanger at the end of all of this. Get yourself ready for that, and for us to get a story that leaves us all on edge for quite some time. The show, more than likely, won’t be premiering until we get around to September.

