Young Rock season 3: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following tonight’s season 2 finale, what better time than the present to discuss a Young Rock season 3? There’s a lot to get into here, whether it be the show’s status or when it could eventually premiere.

First and foremost, let’s begin by handing down a generous dose of good news — you will be seeing a third season of the Dwayne Johnson-inspired comedy down the road. We think that NBC wants to stay in the business of working with the wrestler-turned-actor, and for good reason — this is one of the biggest stars in the entire world! It’s a blessing in the first place that he is a part of a major network show on some level. There is a lot of humor in the story here, and we have a feeling that Johnson probably enjoys having a laugh at his own life story here and there.

As for when season 3 could eventually premiere, odds are you’ll be waiting for a while. We know that there IS another season coming, and the plan seems to be to air it in a new timeslot on Friday nights alongside Lopez vs. Lopez. NBC is trying to get comedies back on the air in the fall, and in a very-much risky timeslot. We’ve seen some measure of success with them over the years there, but it’s very much hit-or-miss. There are typically fewer viewers available, and the real test of the show’s strength moving forward could be its DVR ratings.

NBC will most likely start up new episodes in either late September or early-to-mid October; sometimes, networks wait on launching things on Friday nights in the fall a little bit longer. Why? Some of that has to do with them wanting to make sure viewers are home as opposed to soaking up the last moments of warmer weather.

