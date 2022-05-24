NCIS season 20 spoilers: Will Mark Harmon return? Show EP explains…

Now that we’ve made it through the end of season 19, it’s a fair time to ask: Will Mark Harmon be around on NCIS season 20? Is there a chance for a triumphant reappearance of one Leroy Jethro Gibbs?

We know that from a fan perspective, there’s always going to be a desire to see Gibbs back around at some point; he’s one of the main reasons we even have a season 20! Yet, the show has transitioned away from the character, and last night’s finale squarely put Gary Cole’s Alden Parker in the spotlight. We do think there is a concern that bringing back Gibbs too early would toughen the transition to Parker as one of the leads; also, giving Gibbs some time to live his life in Alaska could make a return down the road all the more interesting.

Rest assured that the NCIS powers-that-be aren’t necessarily saying no to the idea to having Gibbs back. They just want to make sure the moment is right. Speaking to TV Insider, here is what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say on the matter:

“There’s always head space for him to come back. It just has to be the right story, I think, to get him excited about it and to get us excited about it … It’s a card to play, and I don’t think we want to play it cheaply. I think when we do play it, it really needs to be the right thing. And we work on a different timeline than other shows. Other shows maybe have a year or two or they don’t know how much time they’re gonna have. We just, for rightly or wrongly, operate on a much longer time scale for these things than other shows do.”

There could have been an argument to bring Gibbs back to help with the Raven investigation; yet, he hasn’t been there for any of it. Things are moving here so rapidly that by the time he got back, the case could be in a totally different place.

