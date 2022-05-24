FBI season 4 finale pulled after recent events in Texas; no air date set

Following the tragic, horrific events today in Texas, CBS has made a decision in regards to tonight’s FBI season 4 finale: It will not be airing as planned.

This afternoon, the network confirmed that they are pulling episode 22 (titled “Prodigal Son”), which focuses in part on a dangerous situation that unfolds at a school. You can see the logline for the episode below, but know that the air date/time are now inaccurate:

“Prodigal Son” – As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This move is being done out of sensitivity for real-life victims and those are suffering. While some may argue that a show like this is meant to bring serious issues to light among viewers, there is also a time and a place for it. Right now is neither said time nor place, and CBS could figure out a return date at a later time. (There will be a better time to have this conversation down the road.) The plan is for now to air both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted in their standard timeslots, and you can read more about them over at the link here. Note that all three shows have already been renewed for additional seasons.

If this episode never sees the light of day, it wouldn’t be the first of its kind under executive producer Dick Wolf. The most notable recent example of this is “Unstoppable,” an installment of Law & Order: SVU that never saw the light of day after it was based on events pertaining to the 2016 election.

For now, our condolences are with those suffering, and hoping to see a day when this senseless real-life violence can stop.

