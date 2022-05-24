Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting to see the epic finales for this show, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted? We know that there’s a lot of hype around them, and for good reason! This is when the writers can take some of their biggest swings and most likely, they’ll throw all their cards on the table.

Luckily, you won’t have to wait too much longer to see what’s coming — these finales are coming tonight! All three of these shows have been renewed for additional seasons, so you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, just shiver in your boots for what sort of story twists are coming next. These episodes will feature family members in danger and the return of some familiar faces; take, for example, Elizabeth Mitchell coming back to International.

To get some more details on what lies ahead tonight, check out synopses for all three of these shows below?

FBI season 4 episode 22, “Prodigal Son” – As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 21, “Crestfallen” – When a private jet carrying American citizens is shot down over Europe, the Fly Team looks into the man who missed the flight. Also, Forrester is conflicted when he receives information on a case from his mother, Angela (Elizabeth Mitchell), on the first season finale of the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 22, “A Man Without a Country” – The team chases an oligarch who goes on a terror spree in New York City in a desperate attempt to escape his impossible situation, on the third season finale of the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

