This Is Us season 7: Could it ever happen on NBC someday?

We know that tonight technically marks the series finale for This Is Us, but should that really keep us from discussing a series finale? Does this legitimately have to be the end of the road right now?

Obviously, the goal with the finale is to tie up major loose ends, and we don’t think that anyone came into this necessarily thinking that there needed to be a season 7 at some point down the road. Yet, there is no denying that this is one of NBC’s most popular shows of the past several years, and it made stars out of people like Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, and Justin Hartley — even if all of them had credits before, they’ll be known first and foremost as the Big Three.

We don’t think there are plans to do anything more with this franchise in the future; creator Dan Fogelman has said on a multitude of occasions that he wasn’t interested in doing a spin-off right now, and we tend to believe him.

Yet, we’ve also heard some cast members say that they would be open to doing a revival movie at some point down the road, and that could be interesting depending on how the series ends. It always feels like there are chances to look ahead to the future of the Pearsons, and that could be a fun thing to explore in some sort of way.

For now, though, six years is a long time to do any one thing. We can’t say that we blame anyone for wanting to take a breather from this world. Remember that a lot of the time, This Is Us is as serious and as heavy as anything you’re going to see out there.

