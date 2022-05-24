Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: Meet Sensei Kim Da-Eun!

With Cobra Kai season 5 coming to Netflix on September 9, what better time than the present to hear about a new face?

According to a new report from Deadline, Minx and Alone Together actress Alicia Hannah-Kim is going to play a key role on the upcoming season of the show. Her role is that of South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, someone who is going to play a role in Cobra Kai’s expansion under its leader Terry Silver. Does that mean she’ll be a member of the show’s metaphorical dark side? It’s easy to make that assumption, though it would be kind of cool if she worked to battle the dojo’s “values” from within.

We know that Cobra Kai season 5 is going to start off with a pretty dramatic crisis sweeping through the Valley — Silver has ousted John Kreese and is now building an empire off of his dojo. However, in the process of this Daniel LaRusso is looking to bring in some help: Chozen, who can teach students a very different side of Miyagi-do. He’s realizing that he and his students both need to evolve if they are to take on this ever-increasing threat. While all of this is going on, Johnny Lawrence is going to be teaming up with Robby to try and locate Miguel in Mexico, where he is looking for his father.

As for some other news on the season, the aforementioned site also reports that Dallas Dupree Young, who played Kenny last season on the show, is also going to be back as a series regular. We don’t think that this comes as much of a surprise, since he’s been established at this point as the youngest generation of villain within the world of this show. What made his story so heartbreaking in particular was how he started as a genuinely nice kid who was just trying to find some happiness before he was bullied and mistreated.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

