Is Roxy Sternberg leaving FBI: Most Wanted? Where is Barnes in finale?

Is Roxy Sternberg leaving FBI: Most Wanted? We understand that there may be a few people out there looking for her in tonight’s finale.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to pass along the bad news that more than likely, Sheryll Barnes won’t be appearing tonight. The character and the actress are both on maternity leave, and the plan could be to see her in the early going next season. The last we saw Barnes, it was shortly after the death of Jess LaCroix and she was clearly struggling with the idea of his passing — and understandably so! Not only was he the leader of this team, but he is also a friend.

It was Jess’ passing that made Barnes realize that she came back to work too soon, and she wanted to go back and cherish some early moments as a mother. These are things that are important to her right now, and we can’t fault her at all for having her heart in the right place.

When Barnes does come back down the road, we’re curious to see what her dynamic is like with Dylan McDermott’s character of Remy Scott. Everyone else is able to take advantage of all of this time to bond and/or get to know him a little bit better. She will be relatively new to his world; he’ll likely have heard stories aplenty about her over the months prior, but it’s different when you’re actually in the same room with someone.

Fingers crossed that Remy and Barnes have some great stuff almost right away when the show is back, and that Sheryll will feel fulfilled and more complete by taking the time she needs at home.

