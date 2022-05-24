FBI: Most Wanted season 4 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following the big season 3 finale tonight on CBS, what can you expect when it comes to an FBI: Most Wanted season 4 premiere date? Is there a lot of great stuff to look forward to from this particular arm of the franchise?

As you would imagine, there are a handful of things to look forward to in this piece! Let’s begin, of course, with a reminder that there is another season coming. As a matter of fact, there are actually two more that are going to be premiering down the road! This was confirmed earlier this month by the network, who also announced two-season orders for the flagship FBI as well as newcomer FBI: International. This is a tremendous show of faith in these programs, and it does also remind us that CBS is trying to do here something quite similar to what NBC has with One Chicago and Law & Order.

So what about a premiere date? More than likely, you are going to be waiting a while to get some other information on that. We know that the show will be staying in its current timeslot, but the plan is to reveal more news a little later in the summer. Our feeling is that we’ll see the series come back in either late September or early October, depending of course on what other programming CBS has that they want to unspool.

One more thing we should note here is that Dylan McDermott will continue on the show moving forward as Remy Scott; he debuted halfway through this season as a replacement for Julian McMahon. Meanwhile, we anticipate that we will be able to see Roxy Sternberg return to the show as Barnes in the fall, as the actress was on maternity leave the final weeks of the season. It’s crazy to think, but she hasn’t even done a scene yet with Dylan!

