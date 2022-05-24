Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Season 2 schedule!

Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Within this piece, we’ll of course be bringing you an answer to that — plus, while we’re at it, diving more into the future.

The first thing that we should say here is, unfortunately, not of the pleasant variety: There is no new episode of the show tonight. We are instead going to be waiting until Tuesday, May 31. We’ve got one more week to but after that, rest assured that there are new installments the rest of the season. That means of course opportunities to see a number of other twists and turns, and hopefully stories that will catch us by surprise.

Want to get a few more details about what lies directly ahead? Then we suggest that you go ahead and view the Superman & Lois season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

SUPERMAN & LOIS IS BACK WITH AN ORIGINAL EPISODE! – We pick up right where we left off with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) levitating in front of Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) question whether Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark are telling them the complete story. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) tries her best to get Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to acknowledge Jordan. Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by David Mahmoudieh and written by Rina Mimoun (#212). Original airdate 5/31/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Following this episode, you can also prepare for new installments on June 7 and the 14th. The finale is poised to air on Tuesday, June 21. We know there is already a season 3 on record but, unfortunately, you will be waiting until 2023 to see it based on what we know about the schedule.

