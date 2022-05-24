New Amsterdam season 5 premiere date hopes for Ryan Eggold, cast

Following tonight’s big season 4 finale, it absolutely makes sense to want the New Amsterdam season 5 premiere date at NBC. So when could it be? What can we expect? Just like you’d imagine, there are a few different things to get into in this piece.

The first order of business that we should dive into here is the oh-so-simple fact that the Ryan Eggold led medical drama is 100% coming back. You don’t have to worry about the future here! NBC already greenlit a season 5, with the caveat being that it is the final one for the show. Not only that, but it will run for only thirteen episodes, the shortest overall order that we’ve seen.

Is it absolutely sad that the series is ending? Sure, but it’s also hard to be mad about it lasting this long in the first place. There are so few shows that have this opportunity, especially when it comes to an IP that isn’t a spin-off, revival, or a part of a larger franchise.

NBC has already confirmed that New Amsterdam is on its fall schedule, so that part of the overall picture here is pretty clear at the moment. With that in mind, we just have to look towards when the show will actually air! At the moment, it’s easy to estimate that it will be around at some point in late September or early October, mostly because that makes the most overall sense. The network will likely air a big chunk of the final season in the fall, and then wrap things up in early 2023. That would leave them enough time on the schedule to figure out whatever they wanted to put on the air after the fact.

We’re going to miss Max Goodwin, Helen Sharpe, and the rest of the core cast — however, we’re also grateful to have gone on this journey at all.

