FBI: International season 2 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following tonight’s big episode on CBS, are you curious to learn the FBI: International season 2 premiere date? Can we at least start to speculate on it?

Just like you’d expect, of course there’s a lot to dive into here! First and foremost, let’s just note that there is another season coming. That was confirmed earlier this year by the network — not only that, but there are TWO more seasons for each show in the franchise. That means that International will be around until at least 2024 at the earliest.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s just get to the next all-important question: When will the series be back on the air. We know already that CBS isn’t shifting the show from its timeslot Tuesday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and of course we welcome that. The more stability the show has, the better off it is in the long run. There is no official premiere date as of yet, but it’s our expectation that you will see it back in either late September or early October. These are just the things that make the most sense overall.

In general, we don’t think that the story of FBI: International season 2 is going to change all that much from what we’ve seen so far, and nor do we think that it needs to. What matters the most here is that there are compelling cases for the Fly Team to take on.

Is another three-part crossover event possible?

Absolutely, and we tend to think it makes sense to do it earlier on in the season. That gives the production a little more leeway before they eventually move into their own, separate projects. That’s something we wouldn’t hear more about, though, for a good while.

