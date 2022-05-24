Better Call Saul season 6: Rhea Seehorn on possible Kim spin-off show

We’ve had a chance to watch Breaking Bad, and after that a spin-off in Better Call Saul. Is there a chance for something more with Kim Wexler?

At this point, it goes without saying that Rhea Seehorn’s character is popular. As a matter of fact, she may be one of our favorite people within the entire Breaking Bad universe. What makes her so compelling is that she’s clearly smart and self-aware enough to understand the consequences of her actions. She’s not reckless in the way that Jimmy is. However, she is fiercely determined and she sees a path forward that will lead to everything that she wants. (Unfortunately, she didn’t see the death of Howard Hamlin coming, and here we are.)

Of course, whether or not Kim survives Better Call Saul would be one key aspect to whether or not she’d get a spin-off; from there, it comes down to what Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould want to do. Speaking to Deadline, Seehorn confirms that the two are going to take a break from this universe, so if anything does happen, it won’t be for a while:

You know, Peter and Vince have said publicly that though they feel that there are stories, mine included, that are worthwhile to continue to tell, that they do want to step away from this franchise for a beat. So, that’s all I can say about that. You’d have to ask them for specifics beyond that. Nobody is being coy about anything, but I’m also very grateful that they and fans feel like there is an ellipse to who Kim is and who Kim was.

Of course, the idea of more Kim would excite us, but not at the expense of the remaining six episodes. The most important thing to us is her getting closure within this world.

What do you think — would you watch a Kim Wexler spin-off at some point?

