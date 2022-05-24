Is Patrick Fabian leaving Better Call Saul? Is Howard Hamlin dead?

We knew entering Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 that there was something terrible likely set around Howard Hamlin. Jimmy McGill has been out to sit him up for some time!

So, was this episode the true “D-Day” that Jimmy and Kim were hoping for? They’ve been trying to finalize Sandpiper for some time, and at first, it looked as though they got everything that they wanted.

Howard was utterly humiliated during the mediation. Casimero was set to be the mediator for the proceedings, but Hamlin thought he saw a picture of him with Jimmy at the park. That was a fake, and before it could be presented to the real Casimero, the PI (a Jimmy plant) switched them out. This was all an elaborate trick that played out in as amazing a way as you would possibly expect for them. The case was settled!

Yet, here is where things get interesting. At the end of the episode, Howard showed up to Jimmy and Kim’s place to “congratulate” them. Really, he was there to get answers on why they did what they did. It’s too bad he stayed a little too long, and he didn’t leave when Lalo showed up. Lalo thought he was a problem in the way, and he solved that problem by shooting Howard right in the head.

RIP Howard. Patrick Fabian was brilliant in this episode, and really for the entirety of this show.

