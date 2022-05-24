NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Is it set to be the final season on CBS?

As we prepare ourselves for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, should we go into it with the expectation that the end is near? That’s a debate that is understandably out there right now.

The speculation about the endgame for this show stems from a wide array of things. Take, first and foremost, the fact that season 13 was rumored at one point to be the end of the road. Also, shows this late in their run can be expensive, and there is always that fear that the main cast will want to move on and do other things. While there has been turnover with some characters over the years, NCIS: LA has been rather lucky in having LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, Eric Christian Olsen, and Daniela Ruah stay put. Hopefully, that will continue to be the case.

For now, here’s the good news: Speaking to TVLine recently, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl did not confirm that season 14 will be the final season. Could it still be? Sure, but we have a feeling that the network is going to gauge its performance (especially in its later Sunday timeslot) before making a decision midway through the year. If viewership holds up well, we do think they’d consider bringing it back for another go.

In other news, Kahl also noted that there are no plans to give NCIS: Los Angeles a shortened season of, for example, 13 episodes. It’s too early to tell if we’re getting a full 22 or not, but signs point more in that direction. We do think the network will want to play the full season out in this timeslot, especially since it would be really hard to launch a new show there at midseason.

No matter when this particular show ends, there’s really just one thing that we ask: That the writers give us some sort of proper closure. We don’t want the rug pulled out from under us at the last second.

Related – Will we see Kessler return at some point in season 14?

Do you think that NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 is going to be the final one at the network?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







