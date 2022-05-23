NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 spoilers: Kensi, Kessler story to be resolved

While there were some loose ends tied up on last night’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale, there are a few others that remain. Take, for example, the status of David Kessler. Frank Military’s character is a terrifying guy, someone who is out to hurt Kensi Blye in just about every way possible.

Ever since Kessler escaped, though, the guy has been MIA, including for just about all of this past season. Is that going to remain the same moving into season 14? We do think there’s a real narrative pull to bringing this guy back at this point, mostly in that Kensi and Deeks are now parents. It certainly feels like they’ll do everything in their power in order to ensure that Rosa is safe.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer R. Scott Gemmill had to say about the potential return of the Kessler story moving forward:

That’ll be something else that we will resolve next season. There’s a couple things. I think that’s one of the great things for us is that we can drop in a story and let it sort of settle away and sort of fester and bubble away until it rears its ugly head again, whether it’s Katya or Kessler or any of the other myriad of conflicts we sort of had over the years. I think for sure, we’ll put that one to bed because nobody wants to live with that over their shoulders the rest of their lives.

One other story that we’re going to be seeing more of involves Hetty and Callen’s past. That’s something we’ve been teased and told about time and time again, so it certainly feels like high time we’re going to see every loose end tied up there. Fingers crossed that actually happens…

