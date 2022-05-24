NCIS season 19 finale: Who is the Raven? That huge Vivian twist!

We had a feeling entering the NCIS season 19 finale that there was going to be some sort of cliffhanger. However, it is fair to say that this was not what we expected!

In the closing minutes of “Birds of a Feather,” it was confirmed that Parker’s ex-wife Vivian was somehow involved with the Raven, the Big Bad who nearly killed Palmer and Kasie earlier this season. They tried to have Parker framed for a crime he did not commit, to the point where he took off with Vivian at the end of the episode to clear his name. Of course, he doesn’t know that being with Teri Polo’s character is the worst place for him…

So why would Vivian betray someone she once loved? It doesn’t seem like the two have a terrible relationship! Our feeling is that someone may be pulling her strings; given her work investigating the paranormal, could there be some sort of cult trying to influence her? Would she be under the impression that capturing Parker for the Raven is for the greater good? We don’t think she’d maliciously try to hurt him, so there must be something more here.

Given that Vivian was answering to someone via text in the finale, we also don’t think that Vivian herself is the Raven; instead, it’s likely that there is someone else out there who has taken on that title.

