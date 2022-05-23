NCIS season 20 premiere date hopes: When will it air on CBS?

Following tonight’s big season 19 finale, absolutely it makes sense to want more information on NCIS season 20, including when it could premiere. How could you not, provided that you love this show?

The first thing that we should do here, of course, is remind you that there is going to be a season 20 coming for the crime procedural! While there may be a good bit you have to worry about when it comes to the story of the show right now, you don’t have to worry about it coming back. That’s 100% a sure thing, and that means something you don’t have to concern yourselves over.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s get to the next order of business: Sharing when the show will actually return. For the time being, NCIS remains on Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and we don’t get a sense that there’s any plan to change it. This show is hugely successful where it is, and we tend to think that the network is just going to keep reinforcing that however the ycan.

It’s far too early to know what’s going to be coming up on season 20, but our early feeling is that the writers are just going to keep reinforcing a lot of what we’ve seen so far. That, of course, includes more opportunities to learn about Parker, as well as a chance to dive further into the relationships between members of the team.

So how long will NCIS stick around on the air?

We don’t think that there is any end in sight for the show, mostly because the ratings are still great and the writers have done a good job refreshing the cast. Sure, we miss Gibbs, but we like Parker!

